Crash on A1 involving two HGVs causing tailbacks

Drivers are facing tailbacks following a crash involving two HGVs on the A1 this morning.

It happened on the A1 northbound just after the turn-off for the Metro Centre.

Tailbacks are now forming following the incident.

Biker dies following incident on A1

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A1 Western Bypass, delays and one lane blocked northbound just after the Metro Centre due to a serious collision involving two HGV's with tail backs forming.

"Avoid the area if possible with emergency services just arriving on scene."