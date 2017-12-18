Craft business owner’s Christmas party hopes to transform lives

A creative business owner is hosting a unique Christmas party to help people in urgent need this Christmas.

Lucy McKelvey, from East Boldon, runs Lucy Locket Land – a shop which offers craft materials and workshops.

Since the shop opened, in Dovedale Road, Seaburn just eight months ago, Lucy has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community and now is looking to give something back by hosting a ‘5 Things Christmas Party’ at the store.

Taking place tomorrow, from 5pm onwards, the party ask guests to bring a £5 donation with them along with something to eat and drink and a donatin to the food bank.

The aim is to raise money for two charities - Wearside Women in Need and Women’s Health in South Tyneside (WHIST) - while supporting those who rely on foodbanks to survive.

Lucy, said she was inspired to choose Wearside Women in Need as some women can be particularly vulnerable at Christmas.

The organisation offers services which include refuge, advice and support to women and children suffering domestic violence as well as accommodation for homeless young women whom have been sexually or physically abused.

Lucy said: “The reason I chose Wearside Women in Need is because the majority of people who come into the shop are women and things like domestic violence can happen to everybody no matter what their social, financial circumstances are.

“It is never been something that I have experienced, but it is an issue that doesn’t have any boundaries in terms of who it affects.”

But it was her own experience with mental health that made her also want to use the event to support WHIST.

She continued: “But women’s health is also an important cause for me because I suffered from anxiety and depression for 18 years, from when I was in my early 20s.

“And if I had heard about WHIST’s services then I would have used them.

“It is something that I have fought and beaten now but I think what they do is fantastic.”

The evening is open to everyone and people who want to come along can simply turn up.

Visitors are asked to bring one or two items for the foodbank such a nearly new coats and food items.

For details and to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-mckelvey1