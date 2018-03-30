Cracking turn out as Penshaw Bowl egg roll sees thousands join in

There was a cracking turn out as thousands of children lined up to roll their eggs at Penshaw Bowl.

Herrington Country Park hosted the annual celebration, which challenged youngsters aged from one up to 11 to send their decorated eggs down the hill in a bid to find a winner.

Children aged from one up to 11 joined in the fun.

Sunderland City Council’s events team hosted the competition, which was split into two time slots, so as many children as possible could join in the fun.

All who took part were presented with a chocolate egg, with those who got their paste egg the furthest were given large chocolate eggs.

They were presented by Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Doris MacKnight.

She said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant, the amount of people who have turned out on this beautiful day, even if it has been muddy, although the children always enjoy getting muddy. There have been some fantastic eggs decorated.”

I was shocked, I never win anything, but I just shot it down. Sydney Coates

Among the winners was 10-year-old Sydney Coates, from Thorney Close, who got a second prize in her age group with an egg decorated with a picture of Dobby the House Elf from Harry Potter.

“I was shocked. I never win anything, but I just shot it down,” said the St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School pupil. She was accompanied by mum Sandra and dad Jason.

Sandra said: “This is the first time she’s done it, but we’ve had a great time and we’re very proud.”

Jason added: “We’ll be back next year, she’s got to keep her title.”

Victoria French, head of events for the council, estimated 2,000 children took part.

She said: “It’s been great to see that despite the weather so many people have attended.

“We hope people have had a great time to start off their Easter.”

The chocolate eggs were donated by Sainsbury’s.

More details about what’s on across Wearside can be found via https://www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/

Youngsters were encouraged to try their best using an underarm through at the event - although some tried other tactics.