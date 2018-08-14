Courtney Hadwin set to perform live on America’s Got Talent in quarter-finals tonight

A teenage singer whose outstanding energy earned her thousands of fans across the world will perform live on television tonight.

Courtney Hadwin, 13, shocked the globe with a fantastic performance at her audition for America’s Got Talent in June.

Her rendition of Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle put her straight through to the talent show’s live quarter-finals, which start on NBC tonight.

The Hesleden teenager is one of 36 quarter-finalists hoping to impress judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, and the viewers at home over the next three weeks.

Twelve of them, including Courtney, will perform tonight and find out their fate in a results show tomorrow. Seven of them will make it through to the next round.

Just hours ago, Courtney took to Twitter to thank her supporters for all of their love after a long day preparing for her next singing stint.

Courtney Hadwin will perform live on America's Got Talent tonight. Picture: Vivian Zink/NBC

The teenager’s tweet said: “Had a long but great day of rehearsals at The Dolby Theatre today for @AGT. Here’s how you can vote for me.

“You can vote up to 10 times on each platform. Love you all and thank you for all the support and hope you enjoy my performance tomorrow xxx.”

Read more: Incredible audition of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin racks up 120million views

Courtney, a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, has been singing for a number of years and last year took home the Performer of the Year accolade at the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Courtney Hadwin receiving the Child of Achievement prize at the Best of Hartlepool Awards, presented by former Hartlepool United footballer Tony Sweeney.

She also made it to the final of ITV’S The Voice Kids in 2017, but failed to take the crown.

The competition’s semi-finals are set to start on September 4, with a two-part final due to air on September 18 and 19.

We’d love to hear your good luck messages for Courtney, share them with us on Facebook and Twitter.

•America’s Got Talent is due to air tonight on ABC at 2am GMT and 8pm. The results show will air at the same time on Wednesday.