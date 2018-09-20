Courtney Hadwin's music teacher says he is 'immensely proud' as her America's Got Talent journey comes to an end

Singing sensation Courtney Hadwin may have missed out on winning the overall title on America's Got Talent but she has made those back home proud.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden narrowly missed out on winning the show after making it to the final on Wednesday night.

But despite the loss, staff and fellow pupils at her school The Academy in Shotton Hall have spoken of their pride in seeing Courtney do so well.

Head of music Daniel Robson said he predicts big things for his pupil in the future.

He said: "The school is immensely proud.

"Even for her to get that far shows she has got some talent.

Daniel Robson, head of music at The Academy at Shotton Hall, predicts big things for Courtney Hadwin.

"She is only 14 so what will she be like by the time she is 20-years-old?

"She definitely has a big future ahead of her."

Courtney lost the TV crown to act Canadian-American magician Shin Lim.

On the win coming from a different style of act, Mr Robson said: "We have just been saying that it makes you think what the people want over there."

Courtney Hadwin amazed judges and fans with her unique voice.

He added: "She has been saying to friends that she is so chuffed to have been able to have had that experience, so she has been really level-headed about it, which is nice to hear.

"She has indicated that she will be coming back over soon and we can't wait to see her.

"We are hoping she will do a performance in our Christmas concert."

The Academy at Shotton Hall are incredibly proud of pupil Courtney Hadwin.

Ian and Dawn McManus, the founders of Hartlepool creative hub Kyle's Dream in the town, who worked with Courtney through the musical charity Red Dreams, also spoke of their pride in seeing Courtney on the show.

Ahead of the news she had missed out on taking home the title, Ian said: "She has been fantastic.

"She's a very shy girl but so grounded, as is her family.

"She's a winner anyway to us."

Her mum Annemarie Hadwin said had been amazing to see her daughter shine on TV.

She said: "It's amazing really, she's had loads of messages of support from the community and the school have been brilliant.

"She's done amazing - I'm really so proud of her.

"To me it doesn't matter where she comes to make it to the final and perform there is fantastic.

"We never expected her to get a golden buzzer and then we never expected her to get through the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. She's done so well."