Courtney Hadwin hints that she could be going into the studio to create 'new music soon'.

America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin has thanked her fans and hinted that new music could be on the way.

The 14-year-old came sixth in the hit US TV show this week after winning the hearts of American fans with her energetic performances for millions of viewers.

On Instagram Courtney said: "Thank you so so much for voting for me.

"If it wasn’t for use I wouldn’t be in the TOP 10 of @agt and that is just amazing!! thank you so so much for your continuous of support and watch out for new music soon 😉❤️ #agt."

Courtney lost out to Canadian-American magician Shin Lim.

Courtney appeared at the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Awards in 2016 when she won the Young Performer of the Year Award.

Courtney Hadwin at the Waterfront Festival in Hartlepool.

Since her triumph, Courtney Hadwin reached the finals of ITV’s The Voice Kids competition.

Then last year she won a Child of Achievement accolade at our Best of Hartlepool Awards

The young talent has continued to make a name for herself in the region, appearing on stage at the of Waterfront Festival held at Jackson’s Wharf last year.

The teen also appeared as part of the South Tyneside Festival summer concert line up in Bents Park in South Shields in July last year where she entertained more than 18,000 people.

The schoolgirl was supporting music legends Sister Sledge at the annual event, which saw her manage to get the crowd on their feet during her energetic three-song set.

She also wowed judges when she appeared at the Headland Social Club for the annual Children’s Talent Competition in Hartlepool Carnival in 2015.

The student at The Academy in Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, stayed in the US since her semi-final performance of Born to be Wild which won her the public vote.

“She’s done amazing - I’m really so proud of her,” Courtney’s mum Annmarie Hadwin said.

“To me it doesn’t matter where she comes to make it to the final and perform there is fantastic.

“We never expected her to get a golden buzzer and then we never expected her to get through the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. She’s done so well.”

Courtney blew away a panel of celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - during her audition where she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

The Peterlee schoolgirl was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she has made through to the live shows in the competition.

Courtney travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin, a takeaway delivery driver, back in March to audition after applying for the show online last year.

Staff and fellow pupils at her Peterlee school The Academy in Shotton Hall have spoken of their pride in seeing Courtney do so well.

Head of music Daniel Robson said he predicts big things for his pupil in the future.

He said: “The school is immensely proud.

“Even for her to get that far shows she has got some talent.

“She is only 14, so what will she be like by the time she is 20 yearsold? She definitely has a big future ahead of her.”