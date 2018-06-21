Court Round-up: 10 Sunderland cases dealt with by magistrates

The following people have been dealt with at magistrates’ court:

Scott Wilson. 28, of Palmerston Road, Pennywell, was sentenced to five weeks in prison and ordered to pay £985 compensation for seven offences of criminal damage.

William Warwick, 41, of Rutherglen Road, Red House, Sunderland, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £195 for theft.

Calvin White, 25, of Hollycarrside Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs for racially aggravated harassment.

Favour Anugoli, 26, of Hylton Street, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £295 in fines and costs and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without insurance.

Brogan Burrell, 21, of Doulton Drive, Sunderland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Sonny Thompson, 23, of Otto Terrace, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £365 in fines and costs and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without insurance.

Denise Monarch, 59, of Saint Lucia Close, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £830 in fines and costs and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without insurance.

Ben Jasper, 35, of The Folds, Chilton Moor, Houghton, was ordered to pay fines, costs, and compensation of £615, disqualified from driving for nine months for driving without due care and attention, without insurance, and assaulting a police officer.

Tony Noble, 28, of Lord Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs for possessing a loaded air weapon in public.

Robert Rafferty, 30, of Hartford Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, disqualified from driving for 58 months, and ordered to pay £115 costs for burglary, taking without the owner’s consent, driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.