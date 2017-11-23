Couple’s Christmas gift to children in hospital

A couple will help poorly children add a little colour into their lives this Christmas with a donation of gifts.

Norman and Kathy Imms, from Peterlee, have donated 80 presents to wards F63 and F64 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

It means a lot to me and Kathy to be able to show some kindness to these little ones while they’re in hospital. Norman Imms

They have wrapped each colouring book and pencil set up ready to be handed out to youngsters who will spend this festive time being cared for.

The gesture follows a life time of generosity by the Imms, who have volunteered to help children for much of their lives.

Their efforts have taken them to India several times as they helped look after orphans, as well as into schools in the North East.

The Imms, accompanied by son David, visited the hospital to present the colouring kits to Ward F63 manager Maria Lynn and nursery nurses Debbie Atkinson and Carole Davison.

Maria said: “It’s incredibly kind of them to take the time to buy, wrap and of course deliver these presents.

“It means so much to the children and their families, but to our staff too.

“It goes to show how proud people are of Sunderland, and that we’re a community that takes care of its own.”

Norman and Kathy were able to meet families with children and hand out some of the gifts in person to children awaiting surgery during their visit.

Norman said: “It’s so important to look after children as best as we all can – the more unconditional love they receive in their younger years, the better prepared they are later in life.

“It means a lot to me and Kathy to be able to show some kindness to these little ones while they’re in hospital.

“We’ve been involved in caring for children throughout our life, as well as our own of course. This is what life is all about – bringing a little bit of joy to someone else’s life.”

The retired couple keep busy with their grandchildren and recent addition to the family, a great-grandchild.

A hospital spokesman added: “City Hospitals Sunderland thanks Norman and Kathy for their generosity, as well as the many other individuals, businesses and groups that show such kindness to children on the ward this time of year.

“If you are interested in bringing presents to Sunderland Royal Hospital any time of the year, it is vital to contact the ward first to ensure that they are able to accept your donation, but also welcome you at an appropriate time.”