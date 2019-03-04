Countess of Wessex to officially open Beacon of Light facility in Sunderland this week

Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex will be on Wearside this week to officially open the Beacon of Light facility.

The countess will do the honours at the Foundation of Light’s site, which opened to the public last year.

The Beacon of Light facility.

The project has been made possible by a £2million grant from the Football Foundation, which is funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government via Sport England.

The new building has been split into four zones of education, health and wellbeing, sport and play, and the world of work.

The Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC's official charity, will operate the facility to engage young people and their families, via football, to deliver personal development activities to enhance skills, motivation and career opportunities.

Sporting facilities at the site include six outdoor 5v5 floodlit third generation (3G) artificial grass pitches (AGP), an indoor 7v7 AGP, indoor multi-purpose sports hall, changing rooms, training suite and lecture theatre and medical facilities.

It is anticipated that within the next five years up to 78 small-sided teams per week will use the facility to play football.

Since 2000, the Football Foundation Funding Partners’ investment has provided 309 grants worth £17.1million towards grassroots sports projects worth over £50.1million across the whole of Durham County FA.