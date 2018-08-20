Councillors call for action over anti-social behaviour following quarry fires

Councillors have called for a crackdown on fly-tipping at a Sunderland quarry site after a spate of fires in recent months.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in the field behind St Luke’s Road adjacent to Ford Quarry on August 13 – the second large fire in the area since a boat was dumped and set alight in May.

City Liberal Democrats have claimed fly-tipping has blighted the area for years and previously sponsored a petition to install a gate in the lane leading to the quarry to help secure the site.

Following the recent fire, Coun Martin Haswell, of Ford ward and Coun George Smith, of Pallion ward, have called for “decisive action” to tackle the issue.

“Enough is enough. The residents of Ford should not have to put up with this,” said Coun Haswell.

“Repeated calls to the council to tackle the problems with the site have fallen on deaf ears.

“We were saddened to hear of yet another incident of arson at the spot, and have nothing but praise for the firefighters who tackled the fire quickly and professionally.”

The Liberal Democrat petition to secure the site was presented to Sunderland City Council at its last full meeting in June, with 23 signatures in support from residents.

Following the recent car fire, the council has created temporary bund/earth works to prevent vehicles accessing the site.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport and ward member for Pallion, Coun Amy Wilson, encouraged residents to report fly-tipping in the area.

“In the last 12 months, the council has received 15 reports of fly-tipping in the Ford Quarry and St Luke’s Road areas,” she said.

“As a ward member and resident, I’ve reported fly-tipping several times and, in the first place, it would be better for us all if some people did not litter our community.

“However, if fly-tipping is reported to the council, then it can be cleaned up and the council will look to prosecutions.

“When it comes to petitions and representations, the council always gives them due consideration, and makes decisions based on robust evidence.”

Sergeant Patrick Scott, of Northumbria Police, added : “We’re committed to taking a firm approach to help reduce incidents of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour to ensure residents feel safer.

“We would always urge anybody who has any concerns to speak to us.”

To report fly-tipping, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-flytipping

Caption: (l-r) Liberal Democrat Councillors Martin Haswell and George Smith on the site, next to the remains of the boat fire

Caption: Temporary bund/earth works carried out at the site of the recent car fire.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service