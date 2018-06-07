Council pledge to tackle pothole problem on city business park

Council bosses have promised to repair potholes that have plagued visitors and workers at a busy Wearside business park.

The Echo has received numerous complaints from visitors to its offices on the Rainton Bridge Business Park about the state of Mandarin Road, the only way in and out of the park and the city council’s own E-volve Business Centre.

The junction of Cygnet Way and Mandarin Road

The road surface has deteriorated seriously, with large holes appearing along its length.

The Echo understands a repair crew from the council has been out to fix the damage, but was unaware that there was no other access to the park and E-volve Centre.

Now an alternative date and time for the work is to be arranged.

Coun Amy Wilson, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, said: “The City Council last year completed more than 200 resurfacing and maintenance projects on our city’s highways network.

“The council is looking to a series of repairs and works in Mandarin Road and Cygnet Way in coming months.

“When the timetable of works is confirmed, they will be carried out to minimise disruption to all staff and visitors.”