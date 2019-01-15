Could your pooch make it in the modeling world?

Models of the furry four-legged kind are needed to help students with their grooming skills.

East Durham College is putting out an appeal to doggie owners to see if their pet would like to be a pampered pooch model for grooming students.

Grooming sessions are free of charge, but the college requests owners make a voluntary donation towards the cost of products used during their dog’s grooming appointment.

Pooches are guaranteed to love the experience of being groomed, bathed and dried by students.

The courses are taught by qualified professionals who will check over all the dogs before they are returned to their owners.

The college is looking for a wide variety of dog models for clipping/scissoring including poodles and poodle crosses, spaniels, lhasa apso,

shih tzu and tibetan terriers.

They are also looking for German shepherds, border collies, rough collies, golden retrievers, huskies, Pomeranians, chow chows, spitz

breeds, samoyeds, corgis and old English sheepdogs for bathing and drying/de- shedding.

A college spokesman said: "However, that’s not the only breeds we’re looking for – if your dog requires grooming, we’d love to hear from you too.

"Your dog’s health and wellbeing always comes first at Houghall – we’ll ask you for as much information as possible about their health, behaviour and coat condition before their visit."

Dogs must also be fully vaccinated and anyone interested in finding out more information about registering their dog as a model should contact the dog grooming school by emailing Katherine.turner@eastdurham.ac.uk or by calling 0191 375 4785 or 0191 375 4760.

East Durham College’s dog grooming courses are highly popular and taught at the college’s Houghall campus in Durham. For more information on these courses visit www.eastdurham.ac.uk.

The college will also be hosting an open evening for those interested in a dog grooming course on Tuesday, February 5, at Houghall Campus' Animal Care Unit, from 5pm to 6.30pm.