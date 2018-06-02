Could you help South Tyneside hospice by doing the Great North Run?

Hospice bosses in South Tyneside are urging more people to put their best foot forward for them.

St Clare’s Hospice, Jarrow, is calling on people to join their team for this year’s Great North Run on Sunday, September 9.

Angela Kelly.

The Hospice, which provides care and support to families affected by life-limiting illness across South Tyneside, have a team of 80 runners lacing up their trainers to run and raise money.

Hoping to make this year’s Great North Run their best yet, St Clare’s Hospice is hoping to recruit its final members to the team in the coming weeks.

Kirsten Kelly, 45, from Boldon, has been supporting St Clare’s Hospice for 21 years and has taken part in the iconic Great North Run in memory of her mum, Angela, for the last 18 years.

She said: “Every year I take part in the Great North Run in memory of my mam, who died in 1996 with ovarian cancer. When she was diagnosed the odds weren’t great and unfortunately the chemotherapy wasn’t working.

“The care team at the hospital mentioned St Clare’s Hospice. Being only 24 at the time I didn’t know anything about hospices, so it was quite daunting. We needn’t have worried though, as after visiting the hospice as a family to look around, we decided that it was going to be the best place for her.

“On her transfer from the hospital to the hospice, mam remained asleep for a few days, but then she woke up full of life again. A few days of hospice care and she was coming home for visits, shopping, and evening planning a holiday for the following year.

“The hospice is a comfortable place to be in and the care she received was excellent, she really was well looked after.”

Kirsten runs with her partner, Ian Meikle, and she will continue to support the hospice as much as she can.

Kirsten Kelly

St Clare’s Hospice has a limited number of charity places left for this year’s event. Registration costs £55 and runners are asked to aim to raise £250 in sponsorship.

Emma Cumpson, Community and Events Fundraiser at St Clare’s Hospice, said: “Last year our amazing runners raised £39,000. We’d love to raise over £40,000 and make this year’s Great North Run our best yet.”

To secure a place visit www.stclareshospice.co.uk/events/great-north-run or contact 0191 5297111.