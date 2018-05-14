Could you be logging on to a bright future with Saggezza?

A Sunderland software company is on the hunt for top tech talent.

Software Centre-based Saggezza is hoping to recruit ten new graduates to its growing team.

HR & Operations Lead Alex Woodhouse said: “Technology is a huge growth area in the North East and we know that universities across the region are developing top talent for the future.

“We want to tap into that and create roles for the next generation of technology innovators.

“We’re a company where people can carve out a fantastic career with a business that has exciting expansion plans, and we want young, hungry people to be part of that.