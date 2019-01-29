Could this amazing Sunderland fundraiser be a step away from an award?

A campaigning dad - who raised £100,000 for the fight against meningitis - could be a step away from an award.

Ken Robinson has fundraised for the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) ever since his 16-year-old son Glenn was struck down with meningitis in 1997, dying just days after he became unwell.

His amazing efforts have put him in the running for a Best of Wearside Award and Ken said: “There are lots of other wonderful charities but when you lose your son to disease, that is your focus.

“I raise money to hopefully help produce a new vaccine which will save children’s lives.”

Ken has already taken the total on even further and it now stands at more than £101,000. He added: “It is ongoing and it will never end as far as I am concerned.

“What I do is not about winning a trophy but it is wonderful to be nominated.”

There are lots of other wonderful charities but when you lose your son to disease, that is your focus. I raise money to hopefully help produce a new vaccine which will save children’s lives Ken Robinson

The decision to start fundraising was made by Ken and his late wife Brenda, who passed away eight years ago.

Glenn was a keen cricket player and, ever since his death, the family have held sporting talk-ins, charity football and cricket matches as well as other get events with all proceeds going to the MRF.

Ken, who is also dad to Steven and Andrew and a grandad-of-five, also gives up his time to talk to schoolchildren about the illness in his capacity as a MRF ambassador.

In recent years new vaccines have been introduced to protect youngsters, in particular babies, from the illness.

Ken added: “You can not get a better reason for fundraising than that.”

Ken becomes the latest name in a long list of nominations for this year’s awards but there is still time to nominate your own community hero.

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach and Calsonic Kansei.

We thank them all for getting on board, and now comes your turn to get involved.

Glenn Robinson

Send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. Also, send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known). Send all of that to Lynn Wild before March 1.

You can nominate in any one of three ways:

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

* Visit the website at www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

The categories

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.