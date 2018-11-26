Cost of swimming lessons set for 10% hike at Sunderland leisure centres

The cost of swimming lessons for learners young and old are to take a 10% hike across the city’s leisure centres.

Everyone Active, which runs the complexes owned by Sunderland City Council, has sent notices to those who pay for lessons, informing them the rise in the price of the sessions will kick in from December 1.

Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre.

People who pay for lessons at Sunderland Aquatic Centre, the Raich Carter Sports Centre, Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis & Wellness Centre, Washington Leisure Centre and Hetton Community Pool & Wellness Centre will all be affected by the change.

The message sent to customers who pay by Direct Debit was the first many knew about the increase, which it has said is down to an “annual company price increase.”

No rise was brought in last year.

One dad who takes his two youngsters to lessons at the Sunderland Aquatic Centre said he wanted to know the reason for the decision.

Although an increase by a few pounds might not sound much, but if everything goes up the same you notice it. Disappointed parent

He said; “I am directly affected as I have two children who currently attend swimming lessons there and they are affected by this increase.

“In times when money in tight, you begin to notice such changes.

“Although an increase by a few pounds might not sound much, but if everything goes up the same you notice it.

“My prices per child is changing from £20.83 to £22.92 a month - a 10% increase.”

Ian Bradgate, area contract manager at Sunderland Aquatic Centre, said: “As a business, we pride ourselves on delivering top-quality swimming lessons to all of our customers.

“We have carried out a comprehensive review of swimming lessons hosted at Everyone Active centres across the country, and have adjusted our prices to bring costs in line.

“We are confident that the cost of our lessons remains extremely competitive and they continue to deliver fantastic value for money, with all those on the scheme having access to free casual swimming at the all Everyone Active centres across Sunderland.

“Customers were notified eight days ahead of any payments to be taken, allowing them time to speak with colleagues about any concerns regarding the price adjustment.”

Aquatic Centre users are yet to find out when the pool and other areas of the centre will close when repair work is to be carried out to its leaking roof.