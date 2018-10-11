Cosplay fun is on the cards as family day comes to Sunderland’s North East Land Sea and Air Museum

Superheroes, Jedi Knights, stormtroopers and even the Ghostbusters will descend on Sunderland this month.

The North East Land Sea and Air Museum, next to Nissan, is holding a family cosplay event Cosplosion! on Sunday, October 28.

Spider-Man and Harley Quinn check out the North East Land Sea and Air Museum

Organiser Amy Telford said the event offers all the fun of a comics/sci-fi convention, but without the traders and stalls.

“Cosplosion! is essentially a day aimed at children and families, where cosplayers from around the North East will be leading activities for kids to join in with,” she said.

“For example, the North East Ghostbusters will be running a slime making table, offering green screen photos, a meeting with Vigo the Carpathian painting and giving opportunities to wear a proton pack.

“We also have members of the Rebel Legion coming to take part, where a lightsaber academy will be run. The Party Realm will be there running a wand-making activity and much more.

Cosplosion! is essentially a day aimed at children and families, where cosplayers from around the North East will be leading activities for kids to join in with. Amy Telford

“Cosplosion! will be divided into zones: Paranormal, Intergalatic, Adventure and Magic where activities are themed to fit their characters.

“Have you ever wanted to undergo Avengers training with Spider-Man, Hawkeye and Star-Lord? Learn the ways of the force with Obi Wan Kenobi? How about learning about mermaids from a real mermaid?

“It is a fun-filled day aimed at entertaining children with a variety of activities within the grounds of the historically stunning North East Land Sea and Air Museum.

“Held on Halloween weekend, it will be a spooktacular experience.”

Cosplosion comes to the North East Land Sea and Air Museum this month

Museum trustee Robin Dean believes the venue will be the perfect backdrop: “Amy had approached a couple of people about doing this, who said it couldn’t be done,” he said.

“She raised it with me and I thought ‘It’s a brilliant idea, why don’t we do it here? We have to make it work’.”

Admission to Cosplosion! will be by ticket only.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 concessions, with family tickets for two adults and two children available for £13.

Harley Quinn visits the museum

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite via a link from the event Facebook page www.facebook.com/cosplosion

Who ya gonna call?

Star-Lord tries out a tank for size

Star-Lord and Baby Groot will be on hand