Coroner to decide whether to hold inquest into death of cyclist Stuart Price after driver’s charges dropped

A coroner will decide whether to go ahead with an inquest into the death of a 24-year-old cyclist after a woman was cleared of causing his death.

Stuart Price, of Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

Flowers and cards placed in memory of Stuart Price at the scene of the crash which claimed his life.

Earlier this month, Lisa Maher had been due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of causing his death by careless driving, which she had denied.

But on the day the case was due to start, prosecutors dropped the charge against her.

Now a Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter has adjourned an inquest into Mr Price’s death to April 18.

He said: “What I need to decide upon is whether or not to resume the inquest and on what basis that will be so there is a public hearing around the facts of the road traffic collision.

Lisa Maher leaves South Shields Magistrates Court

“I’m awaiting submissions for the inquest.

“I’m adjourning until April 18 where matter will proceed to a short inquest hearing or it will be decided I don’t need to resume the inquest.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the charge against Ms Maher on Monday March 11 and said there was “not a realistic prospect of conviction in this case.”

The court proceedings concluded that the incident was a ‘terrible accident’.

The decision by the CPS comes after the family of Stuart twice appealed against the move not to push on with a prosecution.

Sunderland fan Stuart, who worked in the medical records department of Sunderland Royal Hospital, left mum Deborah Dobie, 54, stepdad John, 67, dad Stuart, 61, and stepmum Marion, brother James, 24, and sister Jade, 30.