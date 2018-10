Sunderland's coroner's office is trying to trace relatives of a pensioner who has died.

Edward Clingly died aged 73 on September 25.

There are no known relatives of Mr Clingly, a retired ICI technical officer who lived in Thorndale Road, Thorney Close.

The city coroner's office are now appealing for anyone who may be related to Mr Clingly, or know of people who are, to contact them.

Those with information should call 0191 561 7841.