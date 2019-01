The Sunderland coroner is hoping to trace the next of kin of a man who died at the weekend.

The death of Angus William Duffy, 67, was confirmed on Sunday.

Mr Duffy lived at Castledene Court in the Hylton Castle area of the city.

Anyone with information should contact coroner's officer Reginald Hooper at Sunderland Civic Centre on 0191 561 7840.