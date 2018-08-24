Contractor appointed to build affordable homes on site of former sheltered housing

A contractor has been appointed to build a new affordable housing development on the site of former sheltered accommodation

Tolent Living Limited is the principal contractor on the scheme in Bowman Street, Whitburn, after being awarded the £4.5million contract by South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust.

Work to construct the 32 one and two-bedroomed apartments is expected to start later this month and is scheduled to last around 18 months.

The development - for the over 55s - is on the site of the former sheltered housing complex, Croftside Court.

Brian Scott, company secretary of the Ventures Trust, said: “Tolent is a North East company with a strong track record in delivering high quality residential developments and I’m sure Croftside will be no exception.”

The development will offer 32 apartments available for affordable rent and four two-bedroom apartments for sale.

The apartments are designed for independent living and will be complemented by communal areas including a common room and landscaped communal gardens.

The Ventures Trust was awarded £1,344,000 from Homes England for the scheme.

Councillor Mark Walsh, lead member for housing and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “It is great to see this scheme moving forward. Now we have a contractor appointed, a start on site will be imminent.

“I’m sure local residents will be excited to see these modern properties for older people taking shape and providing a real boost to the area.”

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust is on track to realising its vision of delivering 400 new homes in its first five years, with over 312 already delivered and a further 88 under development.