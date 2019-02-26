Connor Brown murder: Sunderland Olympic boxer Josh Kelly pays tribute to teenager

Olympic boxer Josh Kelly has paid tribute to Sunderland teenager Connor Brown following his tragic death.

Connor, himself an aspiring boxer, was stabbed in an alleyway behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre just before 1.30am on Sunday.

Connor Brown.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, and died a short time later.

Police arrested two men, and both have been charged with murder.

They are both due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates this morning.

Thousands of pounds have been raised by well-wishers to support his family since his death.

Sunderland Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries, who now lives in LA, posted messages of condolence online earlier this week and now Josh Kelly, another boxer from the city, has posted his own tribute.

Josh, who fought for Team GB at the Rio games in 2016, wrote on Facebook: "RIP to Connor Brown who sadly lost his life.

"He was an aspiring boxer from Sunderland’s Plain’s Farm boxing club and just 18 years old.

"Such a tragedy, really hurts me and Sunderland to think that things like this are going on.

Floral tributes left close to where Connor Brown was attacked.

"My thoughts go out to all his family and friends at this hard time.

"I couldn’t imagine it.

"RIP Champ❤️."