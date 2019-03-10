Connor Brown murder: Hundreds turn out for football match in memory of Sunderland teenager

Hundreds of people turned out to a special football match to honour the memory of tragic teenager Connor Brown.

The Farringdon 18-year-old, who died of stab injuries after an incident in Sunderland city centre last month, was a dedicated sportsman and played for Seaburn FC in the Sunday League.

The teams line up

A fund set up by a family friend to support Connor’s loved ones has raised more than £27,000, including a £2,500 donation from former Sunderland star and Liverpool and England ace Jordan Henderson.

The fund was boosted by a special football match between Connor's Seaburn FC team-mates and a side made up of some of his closest friends.

More than 600 people braved the biting cold to watch the game at the football pitch behind Donkin's pub in Silksworth.

The game ended 3-3, with Seaburn claiming the honours after a penalty shoot-out.

Connor Brown

Isaac Gamblin, 19, and 18-year-old Alex Lawson played alongside Connor in the Seaburn team.

"He was the life of the changing room," said Alex.

"Regardless of the result, he would be the one to pick everyone up.

"We just want to thank all the people who gave up their Sunday to come along - it was really nice.

Some of the spectators

"Connor would love this - he would love people all coming together to remember him and to play for 90 minutes.

Isaac agreed: "It would be his ideal day," he said.

Zack Turner went right the way through both primary and secondary school with Connor and has been overwhelmed with the response to his friend's death from across the city.

The show of support from Wearside had been a great help in coming to terms with what had happened, said Zack.

Some of the action

"It has been amazing," he said. "It means the world.

"I am so grateful to everybody that is here today. It has really brought us all - family, friends, everyone who knew Connor - together.

"It has helped us all so very much.

"We could not have done it without the people of Sunderland."



Two men have been charged with Connor's murder.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court.

Gordon also faces a separate charge of possession of a bladed article.