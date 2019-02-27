Connor Brown murder: Book of condolence opened at Sunderland supermarket as appeal fund continues to grow

A book of condolence has been opened at a Sunderland supermarket in memory of tragic teenager Connor Brown.

Connor, 18, of Farringdon, died after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday in Sunderland city centre.

Laura Hunns signs a book of condolence to Connor Brown at Tesco in Roker.

Two men appeared in court on Tuesday charged with his murder.

An online appeal in support of Connor's family has raised over £19,000 with former Sunderland star Jordan Henderson and ex-Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby both donating as well as city businesses.

A book of condolence has now been opened in the Tesco store at Roker for well-wishers to leave tributes.

A donation box has also been left next to the book.