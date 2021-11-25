Laura Forster, aged 35, is reported to have last been seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24.

Officers are beginning to grow concerned for Laura’s welfare and are asking the public to come forward with any information relating to her whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Forster was last seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24.

Laura is described as white with tanned complexion, 5’5 tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured coat and carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag.

A number of searches are ongoing in a bid to locate Laura and ensure she is safe and well.

Laura, or anyone who has seen her, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211124-1012.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.