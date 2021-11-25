Concerns growing for missing Laura Forster who was last seen in Roker
Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a missing Shiney Row woman.
Laura Forster, aged 35, is reported to have last been seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24.
Laura, who is from Shiney Row, has not returned home or been in contact with any family and friends.
Officers are beginning to grow concerned for Laura’s welfare and are asking the public to come forward with any information relating to her whereabouts.
Laura is described as white with tanned complexion, 5’5 tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured coat and carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag.
A number of searches are ongoing in a bid to locate Laura and ensure she is safe and well.
Laura, or anyone who has seen her, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211124-1012.