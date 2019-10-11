Concerns grow for young sperm whale spotted dangerously close to Northumberland coast in extremely rare sighting

Crowds gather to see the huge sperm whale which is dangerously close to the shore

It is believed that the young male - which is estimated to be between 36ft (11m) and 59ft (18m) long - has been around shallow waters in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea for more than a day.

Sperm whales, the largest of the toothed whales, are not often seen in the North Sea as it lacks the giant and colossal squid they would usually feed on, which are to be found in more tropical waters.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the animal is "probably not going to survive" due to the lack of food.

The body of the Sperm Whale washes up at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland. Picture by: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whale is estimated to have come within around 200m of the shore, and it is feared that it will either drown or wash up.

The spokeswoman told the PA news agency: "We don't tend to see sperm whales in the North Sea unless there's been some sort of a problem - it's not the habitat that they should be in.

"It's more than likely that in this case it's taken a wrong turn, and has ended up in a really poor condition."

She said the animal might have "got lost" as it swam around the west coast of the UK, or taken a wrong turn as it went north of Scotland.

There are fears the whale won't survive. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The expert added that sightings of sperm whales in the waters around the UK are "very rare".

She said: "It's been rolling around up and down the coast for more than a day now, and it's probably not going to survive.

"It's been rolling on to its side and it's displaying its pectoral fin, which is a sign that the animal has been rolling over quite a lot."

The BDMLR said medics had been tracking the whale, with a crowd of people gathering to watch it.

Crowds gather to see the whale.