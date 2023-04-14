The 62-year-old was first reported as missing on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023,after he failed to return home or make contact with his family.

An investigation was launched and enquiries to trace him have been ongoing with a full review of CCTV.

As part of that review, police can now confirm that Stephen was last sighted on CCTV in the Saint Luke’s Terrace area of Pallion outside Downey’s DIY store at around 9.32am on Thursday, April 6.

Stephen Simmons has been missing since April 6.

But there have been no further confirmed sightings since this time.

Those searching for Stephen remain increasingly concerned for his welfare – and continue to appeal to the public for their help.

Today police have issued a new CCTV image of Stephen in the hopes of encouraging anyone who may have seen him or who has information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing in a bid to find Stephen, since he was reported missing more than one week ago.

“Unfortunately, those enquiries have not yet lead us to find Stephen – therefore, I am continuing to appeal to members of the community, particularly in Sunderland, for their help.

He added: “We have today released a new CCTV image of Stephen on Saint Luke’s Terrace, captured on Thursday, April 6, not long after he first left his house in the Mortimer Street area earlier that morning.

“We hope this CCTV helps people build a clearer picture of what Stephen looks like, and what he was last seen wearing.

“We’re also asking people to check any CCTV, dashcam footage they might have access to – and also to please check gardens and outhouses in case he has gotten lost or collapsed.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove really valuable to our search.”

Stephen is described as a white male of slim build, around 5ft9 in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

He has links to the Pallion and Ashbrooke areas of Sunderland – and is believed to be wearing a grey jumper with black and white on it, grey tracksuit bottoms with a green quilted jacket and pale blue trainers.