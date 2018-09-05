Concerns for pensioner missing from home

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" after a 70-year-old went missing from his home.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing Gateshead man.

David Dinsley, has been missing since around 3.20pm today after he was last seen by a family member at his home address on Swards Road, Felling.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now appealing for help from the public.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build with grey receding hair and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jogging bottoms and a dark coloured short sleeve shirt.

David, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 842 050918.