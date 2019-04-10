'Completely inhumane' Sunderland couple had 'most abhorrent disregard' for their victim

Police have branded perverted George and Wendy Stephenson as "completely inhumane" while praising their victim's courage.

Speaking after the pair were jailed on Wednesday for a combined total of more than 30 years, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bond, of Northumbria Police, said: “These two people have had the most abhorrent disregard for the victim and their actions have been completely inhumane."

Perverted Wendy and George Stephenson.

George Stephenson, 60, of Midmoor Road, Ford Estate, is now behind bars for more than 26 years after a jury found him guilty for 14 historic rapes.

His wife, 68, of the same address, has been locked up for three years and 10 months after admitting two indecent assaults at Newcastle Crown Court.

Both also admitted perverting the cause of justice after "hoodwinking" authorities into believing that George Stephenson was unfit to stand trial.

Stephenson even tried to escape arrest - as the video above shows - by clambering on to a roof when his "Oscar winning performance" was finally exposed.

Det Chief Insp Bond added: “The victim has shown incredible courage in coming forward.

"Her bravery has been truly admirable and I wholly commend the dignity she has shown throughout this process.

“I hope the strength she has shown can be an example to other victims of such abuse. My message to them is that we are here ready to listen and to take action.

“The convictions have brought a massive sense of achievement for all involved but absolutely this moment is all about justice for the victim."