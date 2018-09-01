Company has bigger future in store with move to new site

A storage company is giving itself space to grow after moving its Wearside branch to a new site.

Mobile Mini, which hires out portable site accommodation and secure storage containers, has relocated and expanded its base.

The move is the result of an investment of almost £700,000 by the company, which has 15 branches across the UK.

Having outgrown its original compound due to a surge in demand, the move from Philadelphia Lane in Phildephia to Hepworth Road in North Hylton offers its workers modern offices to work from, two workshops and space for its growing fleet of storage containers, site accommodation and delivery vehicles.

All 15 employees have been relocated from the original site and will enjoy the benefits of a new, modern workspace.

Simon Gray, Mobile Mini’s North East branch manager, said: “It really is a great place to work and you can see everyone loves coming to work each day.

“This move really has helped to increase employee engagement levels.”

The relocation follows Mobile Mini’s acquisition of Gateshead-based competitor Containers 2000 at the end of 2016, which gave the company the opportunity to strengthen its existing container hire and sales business, as well as extending its presence in markets such as retail, hospitality and education.