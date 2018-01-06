Community reacts with sadness at news of plans to demolish Sunderland social club

Members of the Farringdon community have expressed their disppointment at the news that Farringdon Social Club could be set to be demolished.

The Sunderland social club could soon be a thing of the past if plans to demolish it and build new housing get the green light.

Proposals have been submitted to Sunderland City Council to bring down the single-storey Farringdon Social Club, which is in Anthony Road.

Agent TTS Planning Consultants has said that if permission for the move is granted, residential accommodation will be built in its place, although there are no concrete plans for what type of housing would be created at this stage.

The application reads: “The application site is currently a social club and therefore the proposal for residential accommodation would be the development of brownfield land.

“The site is also within a highly sustainable location being within short walking distance to shops, services and public facilities.

“Farringdon Primary School is directly north of the site with St David’s Church immediately to the west."

The application adds that a residential scheme would create an improvements in terms of an environmental impact on the surrounding area, with less noise if the social club was demolished.

The application, which can be viewed on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, is set to be decided on by February 13.

Sunderland social club could be demolished to make way for housing

But many residents have reacted with disappointment at the news, saying they have had many happy memories of the club.

Here are some of their comments:

Pat Ross said: "This building has been part of the community for over 50 years - and although there is a case for the demise of the social club scene, it is part of local people's pub visits."

Marc Tye Tyrens added: "Got some good memories in this place , shame to see it knocked down for a care home to be built on it, they could look into keeping the bar and function room open and close rest - plenty room there for a care home."

Lisa Cuthbertson commented: "It used to be a great club with loads of great bands and everyone had a good night."

Adeleine Stubbs added: "What a shame, I've been to a few parties in there and it was a canny little club."

Carol Thompson said: "Lots of happy memories in the club."

Rachel Revill said: "Aw no! I used to live over the road and it’s so popular with the OAPS on a weekend."

But John Riggall commented: "Not many go to the club now. Sad, but economically it may not be viable to stay."

Andy Barker agreed. He said: "Sad but how many get in on a Saturday night these days?"