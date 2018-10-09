Community rallies round family of murdered Sunderland shopworker Joan Hoggett

A community organisation has raises more than £5,000 in memory of Sunderland murder victim Joan Hoggett.

People in the Fulwell area ohave rallied together to raise the cash as a tribute to Joan Hoggett, 62, who died outside the One Stop Shop in Sea Road, on September 9.

The vigil in honour of murdered shop worker Joan Hoggett

Friends of Fulwell has so far raised a massive £5,344, which will be given to Joan’s family - with the donations still flooding in.

The organisation aims to raise the aspirations of the local people by providing support, staging community events and activities, and sourcing resources to help to make changes in the area.

Many local businesses are involved in the fundraiser - with donation buckets on their counters for those who wish to make a donation in Joan’s memory.

Friends of Fulwell founder Peter Curtis, 46, who is also director of North East Sport, said the fundraiser aiming to raise funds in Joan’s memory came from the community.

He said: ”We have a huge following on social media and we were approached by a number of people to raise cash in Joan’s memory.

“We started raising money pretty much the morning after the murder.

“To raise such a significant amount of money from a small community in a relatively short space of time is incredible.

“It’s amazing to see what a community can do when they are united towards something they really believe in and care about.

“There was a lot of shock at the tragic incident, and of course some anger that it happened to a lady who had just gone to work, like we all do in an area that is so historically safe.

“There has been a hugely positive movement since in the community, with people coming together to support Joan and her family, and some of the acts of kindness have been tremendous.

“I did not know Joan personally, but she was a well-known figure to many in the area. Many people in the Fulwell area speak very fondly of her, painting a picture of a genuinely warm, friendly woman who enjoyed spending time with her much-loved family.

“I would like to thank the whole community. The response has been tremendous and it just goes to show how many nice, generous, caring people there are in our community.”

Friends of Fulwell were also involved in the vigil held for Joan just over a week after her death.

To donate to Joan’s Fund visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/8734 or use donation boxes in Fulwell Library, Fulwell Post office and the Blue Bell Pub.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, is accused of Joan Hoggett’s murder.

Mountain appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality and was not asked to enter any plea.

If Mountain is deemed fit to plead or stand trial, he will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 26.