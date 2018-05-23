Community champions help clean up streets of Hetton

Residents fed up of eeing rubbish on the streets of Hetton gave up their valuable time to clean up the community.

A litter pick event was organised by dad-of-four John Grimes, who had become frustrated with the amount of waste dumped on the streets near where he lived.

The Echo has launched a campaign to clean up the streets of Sunderland.

He decided to take action and invited fellow residents and local councillors to help pick up the rubbish in the area.

The event saw 14 people turn out to fill 50 bags of rubbish, which included plastic bottles and clothing.

Local councillors Dave Geddis, Rachel Lowe, and Susan Waterston also joined in.

John, a call centre worker, from Albert Close, was also joined by wife Carol, 47, their daughter Neve, 15, and granddaughter Emily Mitchell, nine.

He said it was the second littter pick event he had organised, having held one a few years previously.

“Litter and fly-tipping really annoys me,” he said.

“When I walk the dog I take a bag with me and fill it with rubbish.

“I organised the litter pick event on the Facebook page Tidy Up Hetton le Hole and people met up at the Memorial Garden in the morning.

“We spent around an hour and a half picking up litter around the side streets and in public areas.

“We collected 50 bags of rubbish including bottles, clothing and all sorts.

“I was really pleased with the turn out - people really put the effort in and gave up their valuable time to help.

“We have had a good response and people said that they enjoyed doing it.”

The Echo has been running its Clean Streets’ campaign since December last year, asking all Wearsiders to be more responsible for their own waste to help It was launched after readers who took part in our Big City Survey last year told us that cleanliness of public areas was a prime concern.

Another litter pick event in Hetton has been organised for Saturday, June 9, and anyone who is interested in taking part can check out the full details on the Tidy Up Hetton le Hole Facebook page.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.