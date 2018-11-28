Community backs Sunderland charity’s big fundraising night

A charity providing mental health support for hundreds of people is holding a fundraising night to boost its vital work.

Sunderland-based Impact North-East provides counselling, courses and practical help such as food for children, young people and families across the city.

Its reputation has grown so much across the region since it was founded in 2013 that it also now provides support in Durham, South Shields and Redcar.

With no regular sources of funding, Impact is holding a fundraising night on Friday this week to help meet its £100,000 a year running costs.

Counselling manager Lorraine Reid said: “For us to keep this vital support for children and young people and their families in our city we need to raise vital funds.

“Poor mental health is on the rise and we are one of the many fantastic local agencies supporting children and young people in our city.”

Impact, based in Moor Terrace, in Sunderland’s East End, has praised the city and the wider community for providing raffle prizes.

The lengthy list of supporters includes Sunderland Football Club, who have offered hospitality tickets, Ashmore Consultants, AAA Sports, Beamish, Durham Castle and Martin Nugent Elite Performance.

The charity, which consists of eight part-time staff and 14 volunteers, also works with schools and businesses as well as providing confidential bespoke support to individuals.

Impact founder and chief executive Sharon Boyd added: “We work with children, young people and families to create positive change.

“We have the luxury of having no criteria and clients don’t need to be at crisis point to access support. Some clients may have six sesssions, others 56.

“We offer a range of talking therapies and they are easy accessed from our base in Hendon.”

Friday’s fundraising night takes place at Webster’s Ropery, in Ropery Road, Sunderland, from 7pm with only a handful of tickets left.

Anyone wishing to buy £26 tickets for the evening, which includes hot food and entertainment, or raffle tickets can contact Impact on (0191) 3670105.