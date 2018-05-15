Collision partly closes A1M

A multi-vehicle collision caused rush-hour delays on one of the region's busiest roads.

One lane of the southbound A1M was shut between the Angel of the North and the Bowes Incline turn, near Birtley.

Bus operator Go North East Tweeted: "There has been a 7-car accident southbound on the A1 at Washington Services.

Service X21 is currently diverted via Birtley between Eighton Lodge and Chester-le-Street.

The accident is now starting to have an effect on services in the Birtley area, due to long tailbacks to Harlow Green.

"Now starting to affect 21, X21, 28 & 28A"

The road fully reopened after less than 40 minutes.