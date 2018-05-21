College’s dementia cafe is to become a regular event

New College Durham will continue to host its dementia cafe following the successful launch of the project.

Health and social care students organise the monthly Time For Tea event so people with dementia have a safe environment to socialise and enjoy a cup of tea and slice of cake.

The first event took place in February and was a great success with visitors enjoying the opportunity to get out and about.

Craig Wade, health and social care lecturer at New College Durham, said: “We are delighted that so many people came along to the first dementia cafe and hope to see it grow in popularity as more people become aware of it.

The cafe is supported by the Alzheimer’s Society and both staff and students have undertaken in-house dementia friends training.

Join the staff and students at New College Durham, from 1pm to 3pm, on the last Friday of every month.