College opens its doors for breakfast networking event

New College Durham is opening its doors to employers from across the region at its first employer breakfast networking event on May 22.

This is set to be the first in a series of events the college will host to give employers the chance to meet, share ideas and best practice and find out how they can ensure their current and future workforce meets their businesses’ needs.

Breakfast will be followed by roundtable discussions where attendees can talk about key work force development topics including apprenticeships, work placements and professional qualifications.

The event is open to all employers, regardless of past involvement with the college.

The event will start at 8am and run until 10am. Businesses can find out more and register for free HERE.