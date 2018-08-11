College floristry department in running for national awards

A college floristry department is celebrating being nominated for two national awards.

East Durham College is thrilled that due to an incredible year it has been nominated for two awards in the British Floral Association (BFA) Industry Awards 2018.

We really have had an amazing year in the floristry department Sue Lee

The college, which offers floristry courses at the Houghall campus in Durham, has been nominated as floristry Training Provider of the Year.

Rebecca Hough, floristry lecturer at East Durham College, has also been nominated for Floristry Tutor of the Year.

Earlier this year, lecturer Rebecca, from Peterlee, won the highly prestigious title of Chelsea Florist of the Year 2018 at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The college’s students have also seen great success, with two students also competing for the Chelsea Florist title.

Students have attended competitions including NECTA and the Harrogate Show.

At NECTA, students achieved three gold, three silver and three bronze medals, while an amazing display inspired by Mrs Browns’ Boys and created by a team of floristry students secured a silver medal at the Harrogate Show.

Seventeen students competed at Harrogate, with one achieving second place in her category.

Sue Lee, floristry lecturer at East Durham College, said: “We are ecstatic to be nominated for the awards by the BFA.

“We really have had an amazing year in the floristry department – all our staff and students have worked very hard, and to receive not one, but two nominations from a prestigious floral institution like the BFA is the perfect end to the year.”

Members of the public are being invited to vote in the awards, which include several categories such as Retail Shop of the Year, Floristry Tutor of the Year, Training Provider of the Year and Florist of the Year.

To vote visit the BFA’s website www.bfaflorist.org.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a special gala dinner held at FleurEx, the UK trade show for professional floristry on Saturday, October 28.