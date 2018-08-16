College celebrates 100% pass rate in A-levels

Staff and students at East Durham College are celebrating a 100% pass rate in A-levels.

The students at East Durham Sixth Form, ED6, have achieved the 100% pass in all subjects for the third year running.

Suzanne Duncan, Principal of East Durham College, who is thrilled with the results, said: "On behalf of myself and the board of governors, we would like to congratulate our hard-working students and ED6 staff on achieving amazing results once again this year.

“To achieve 100% pass rate for three years in a row is a truly incredible result – we couldn’t be happier with how hard our students have worked this year.

"All of our students, and their families, should be incredibly proud of their achievements, and we look forward to hearing of our students’ continued success as they go on to university or into work.”

The college said 33% of students achieved A*-A grades, 59% achieved A*, A and B grades and 80% achieved A*-C grades.

Wanda Scott, head of ED6, added: “Our students have more than met the challenges presented to them and I was thrilled to see their reactions when they collected their results.

“As well as the fantastic pass rate, we are delighted that a good number of students received high grades giving many of them access to their first-choice universities.

“Many of our students are now going off to their chosen universities including the likes of Newcastle, Leeds, Durham, Northumbria and York. A huge well done to every one of them.”

ED6 student Brian Gillespie, 18, from Peterlee, is celebrating after receiving three A* grades in maths, further maths and physics, as well as an A grade in chemistry.

He said: "I’m absolutely over the moon. I was quite worried about the two science subjects, as I thought one exam didn’t go as well as I’d hoped. This is way more than I expected.

“My time at ED6 has been really good, and really helpful. My tutors have all been excellent.”

Brian will now be moving on to take a four-year maths degree at Durham University.

ED6, which originally opened in 2012, offers a wide variety of A-level subjects to learners and leaders say it is designed to be a place where every learner matters, with small class sizes, one-to-one tuition and constant support to ensure learners get the results they want.

The sixth form will be further expanding its offer starting this September with new subjects including criminology.