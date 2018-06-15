College brings firms together to ensure future of skilled workforce

Businesses from across the region come together to look at ways to ensuring future skilled workforce.

New College Durham opened its doors to employers at its recent employer breakfast networking event held in May. It was the first event of its kind organised by the college and dozens of firms from all over the North East took part.

John Widdowson, principal and chief executive at New College Durham, said: “We have a close working relationship with a range of employers from the region, however it’s vital that we increase these networks and relationships if we, as a college, are able to continue meeting the future needs of the region in terms of our students having the skills employers need as the region develops.

“The idea behind the event was to listen to employers and to also discuss some of the changes happening in education that will impact on and benefit their organisations.”

More than 40 employers took part from a variety of sectors including finance, retail, public sector, the care sector, energy, the arts and more.

Mr Widdowson, said: “The feedback from employers about the event was fantastic.

“Many commented that they really valued the opportunity to be listened to by the college. There was a real buzz about the place and it set the scene for the future.

“Attendees promised their support and signed up to our partnerships pledge which looks to us working together in the future.”

New College Durham had committed to hosting more events like this with three scheduled to be held during the next academic year.

The event was particularly timely for the college, which has been named as one of the first that will deliver T Levels, which are technical qualifications on a par with A levels, and it has also made it through to the next stage of the application process to become an Institute of Technology. It is one of only four colleges in the UK to claim both of these accolades and working closely with employers is a crucial to these.

Mr Widdowson said: “As we look to the future and plan our investment into building outstanding new STEM facilities, alongside adapting our curriculum model so we can deliver T Levels, our relationship with employers becomes even more crucial.

“We need to ensure our students gain the extended work placements they need to achieve T Levels, but we also need to ensure that we understand employer’s needs so that our students can meet these in the future.

“There are many changes afoot in the region, with the forthcoming Aykley Heads development which is set to create 6,000 jobs, many of which will span into new sectors. We need to prepare our students for these changes.”