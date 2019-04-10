Coastguard warning after wave dodgers on Sunderland promenade spark emergency call out

Concerns over youths dodging waves at a Sunderland seafront spot where people have been washed out to sea have led to a stark warning by the city's Coastguard team.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to reports of young people wave dodging at Hendon Promenade just after 7pm today.

Today marks the anniversary of the death of Mark Langton, who was washed off the shore from that section of the city's coast.

Since the tragedy, the 13-year-old's family have raised money and supported the work of the RNLI, which this week issued an appeal for people to stay safe while out on the coast.

In September 2014, Alex Hardy, 32, died when he was washed out to sea when he went into the water to save his dog.

A spokesman for the Coastguard team said in relation to tonight's call out: "The youths had run off prior to arrival of the coastguards.

"This incident had taken place on the promenade’s central beach access ramp, where tragedies to young people have occurred in the past.

"Youngsters and parents are warned about the dangers at getting too close to the sea at such locations.

"Please avoid these areas and prevent more loss of life."

They added people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in coastal emergencies.