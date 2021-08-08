Coastguard volunteers in Sunderland called out twice on Sunday morning
Volunteers from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out twice in the space of three hours to two separate incidents on Sunday, August 8.
Sunderland Coastguard officers were first called out, along with the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), shortly before 7am on Sunday to an incident in South Shields.
Rescue crews were then stood down while making their way to the scene as the incident was already resolved and they were no longer needed to attend.
A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said in a social media statement: “An early start for ourselves and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) as we were paged to attend an incident in South Shields.
“We were stood down en route as the incident had been resolved and we were no longer required.”
Volunteers were then called back out for the second time shortly after 9am on Sunday to assist Northumbria Police with a casualty in the Hendon area of Sunderland.
Coastguard officers attended the scene and, when they arrived, the person was already in the care of police officers.
An additional statement on the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team page added: “We were paged again this morning to assist Northumbria Police with a casualty in the Hendon area.
"As we arrived on scene the casualty was in the care of the police and we were free to return to station.”
Members of the public were reminded following both incidents that in the event of a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.