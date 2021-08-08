Coastguard volunteers in Sunderland called out twice on Sunday morning

Sunderland Coastguard officers were first called out, along with the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), shortly before 7am on Sunday to an incident in South Shields.

Rescue crews were then stood down while making their way to the scene as the incident was already resolved and they were no longer needed to attend.

Sunderland's Coastguard Rescue Team volunteers were called to two separate incidents on Sunday morning. Picture: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

“We were stood down en route as the incident had been resolved and we were no longer required.”

Volunteers were then called back out for the second time shortly after 9am on Sunday to assist Northumbria Police with a casualty in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

Coastguard officers attended the scene and, when they arrived, the person was already in the care of police officers.

"As we arrived on scene the casualty was in the care of the police and we were free to return to station.”

Members of the public were reminded following both incidents that in the event of a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

