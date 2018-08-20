Coastguard teams involved in search for missing man

Coastguard teams from Sunderland, Hartlepool and Seaham were involved in a search for a 'vulnerable' missing man.

Durham Constabulary asked officers from Sunderland, Seaham and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, to assist in a search for the person in Blackhall Colliery on Sunday.

Teams later received an update putting the person at Noses Point in Seaham and carried out extensive searches between Seaham and Horden using both lifeboats from Hartlepool and a police helicopter.

Teams were not able to find the person and were stood down when police were satisfied the individual was no longer in the area.

A Sunderland Coastguard spokesman said: "We were paged to assist officers from Durham Constabulary with a missing vulnerable person at the north end of Blackhall Colliery.

"Arriving on scene with officers from Seaham Coastguard and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team a search plan was formulated but an update was received putting the person at Noses Point in Seaham.

"Teams relocated and carried out extensive searches between Seaham and Horden in conjunction with both lifeboats from Hartlepool and a police helicopter.

"With nothing found the police were satisfied the individual was no longer in the area and teams were stood down around 6pm."