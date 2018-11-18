Coastguard teams go to the aid of injured woman on beach

Coastguard teams have told of how they sprung into action when they were alerted to an injured woman as as they trained together.

Coastguard Rescue teams from Hartlepool, Seaham and Sunderland were on a training exercise in Hartlepool when they were told by a member of the public the woman had suffered a serious leg injury on Seaton Carew beach.

The RNLI and the North East Ambulance Service was also called to offer assistance at the incident, which happened near to the sandy car park on the seafront.

A spokesman for the Coastguard teams said: "While engaged in a training exercise at Hartlepool involving various Coastguard rescue officers and senior coastal operations officers, we were approached by a member of the public reporting a lady with a serious leg injury on Seaton Carew beach.

"The casualty was provided with first aid and casualty care before being evacuated on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

"Hartlepool Atlantic lifeboat also attended as an alternative means of evacuation if required and provided a medic to assist in casualty care."

The call out came at 3.45pm yesterday.