Coastguard teams called out to assist police with the search for a missing teenager

Coastal rescue teams from Sunderland and Hartlepool were called out to assist Durham Constabulary in the search for a missing teenager.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 9:51 am

Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called out shortly after 6pm on Saturday, August 28, to help police carry out a search for a missing teenager in Crimdon.

Coastguard volunteers met with family members and officers from Durham Constabulary to form a search plan.

Just as the search teams were being deployed, they received an update to say that the missing teenager had been located safe and well.

Coastguard officers from Sunderland and Hartlepool were deployed to Crimdon to assist in the search for a missing teenager. Photo: Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Coastguard officers from Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called out this evening to carry out a search for a missing teenager at Crimdon.

"We met with family members and officers from Durham Constabulary and a search plan was formulated.

"As search teams were deploying we received and update from the police that they had located the missing person away from the coast safe and well."

