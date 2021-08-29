Coastguard teams called out to assist police with the search for a missing teenager
Coastal rescue teams from Sunderland and Hartlepool were called out to assist Durham Constabulary in the search for a missing teenager.
Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called out shortly after 6pm on Saturday, August 28, to help police carry out a search for a missing teenager in Crimdon.
Coastguard volunteers met with family members and officers from Durham Constabulary to form a search plan.
Just as the search teams were being deployed, they received an update to say that the missing teenager had been located safe and well.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Coastguard officers from Sunderland and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called out this evening to carry out a search for a missing teenager at Crimdon.
Read More
"We met with family members and officers from Durham Constabulary and a search plan was formulated.
"As search teams were deploying we received and update from the police that they had located the missing person away from the coast safe and well."