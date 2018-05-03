Coastguard team rescue youths stuck on cliff

Two youths had to be rescued after getting stuck halfway down cliffs.

The pair got into difficulties on rocks off Shippersea Bay, near Easington.

A rope rescue being carried out on cliffs off Shippersea Bay.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and officers from Durham Police went to the scene.

A rope rescue was then deployed, but as it was about to be carried out, one of the youths came back to the cliff top.

After contact was made with the other young person, he said he did not want to be recovered but later changed his mind.

After being rescued he was taken into police care.

The incident happened shortly before 8pm last night.