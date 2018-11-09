Coastguard called to help youngster at Sunderland Harbour in school body boarding drama

A youngster had to be rescued from danger after being caught in a rip current during a school body boarding session.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called to help a pupil who had got into difficulty during a body boarding session at Sunderland Harbour, Roker, today.

The rescue team was called to assist the youngster at around 10am by Sunderland Coastwatch.

The youngster was taking part in a supervised activity along with group of school children and a teacher when he got into difficulty after becoming caught in a rip current towards the rear of Old North Pier.

He was assisted from danger by a qualified instructor but was uninjured.