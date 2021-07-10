Coastal rescue teams called out during the early hours to a person stuck on a cliff at Roker
Multiple rescue teams were called to the cliff at Roker during the early hours of Saturday morning after receiving reports that a person was stuck.
Volunteers from the Sunderland Coastguard Sunderland RNLI and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to the cliff at Roker shortly before 5am on Saturday, July 10.
Sunderland Coastguard officers had already been tasked to assist Northumbria Police with an incident in Sunderland city centre however it had been resolved upon their arrival.
They were then immediately called to Roker where rope rescue equipment was used to help rescue the casualty.
Coastguard volunteers were once again assisting officers from Northumbria Police and the person was recovered to safety before being placed into the care of medical teams from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
Their condition is not known at this time.
A spokesperson for the Sunderland Coastguard said: “An early start for the team as we were tasked to assist police with an incident in the City Centre, on arrival the incident had been resolved.
"We were immediately retasked with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station to a person stuck on the cliff at Roker.
"Coastguard Officers deployed rope rescue equipment and with help from officers from Northumbria Police, the casualty was recovered to safety and into the care of North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust."
If you are in a coastal emergency, or see anyone in a coastal emergency, then you must call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.