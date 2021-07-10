Coastal rescue teams called out during the early hours to a person stuck on a cliff at Roker

Volunteers from the Sunderland Coastguard Sunderland RNLI and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to the cliff at Roker shortly before 5am on Saturday, July 10.

Sunderland Coastguard officers had already been tasked to assist Northumbria Police with an incident in Sunderland city centre however it had been resolved upon their arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescue teams were called to Roker during the early hours of Saturday, July 10.

Coastguard volunteers were once again assisting officers from Northumbria Police and the person was recovered to safety before being placed into the care of medical teams from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Their condition is not known at this time.

A spokesperson for the Sunderland Coastguard said: “An early start for the team as we were tasked to assist police with an incident in the City Centre, on arrival the incident had been resolved.

"We were immediately retasked with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station to a person stuck on the cliff at Roker.

"Coastguard Officers deployed rope rescue equipment and with help from officers from Northumbria Police, the casualty was recovered to safety and into the care of North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust."

If you are in a coastal emergency, or see anyone in a coastal emergency, then you must call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.