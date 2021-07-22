Clouds of black smoke caused by blazes as Sunderland fire crews are called to two neighbouring incidents in space of a few minutes
This was the scene as puffs of blackened smoke were created by a fire on Sunderland waste ground this evening – with another discovered just moments later.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was first called to Beach Street at 7.29pm today, Thursday, July 22, following reports of a grass fire.
Teams from Sunderland Central and Marley Park were send to the site to put out the fire and discovered a small quantity of tyres had been set alight.
The service then received a call at 7.39pm to report a small fire had been spotted in nearby Deptford Terrace.
Crews from Farringdon and South Shields were sent to put out the fire.
Smoke caused by both could be seen for some distance across the city.
Both have been classed as secondary fires, which are generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property.
Anyone with information about either incident can contact Firestoppers via 0800 169 5558 or report information anonymously through www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.