City to pay respects on Merchant Navy Day in Sunderland

Sunderland will pay tribute to former and serving merchant seamen - and people are invited to show their support.

The Red Ensign will be ceremonially raised at Sunderland Civic Centre by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan to mark Merchant Navy Day on Monday, September 3, at 10am.

Coun Lynda Scanlan

The mayor will be joined by guests including Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, Colonel Varn Jassal TD (Territorial Decoration) and Captain Stephen Healy from national maritime welfare charity, Trinity House. Coun Scanlan said: “Sunderland has a very proud naval tradition and maritime heritage, and I am very honoured and proud to represent the people of our city at this event and raise the famous Red Ensign on their behalf.

“This is a community which recognises and appreciates the contribution made by the Merchant Navy to all our lives, as so many people from it have served in the merchant marine.

“I hope people will join us to support Merchant Navy Day, and be encouraged to pay their own personal tributes by seeing the Red Ensign flying proudly at the Civic Centre over the weekend.”

Sunderland City Council is supporting the event, organised by charity Seafarers UK, to help raise awareness of the Merchant Navy’s contribution to the life of Great Britain.

The ‘Fly the Red Ensign’ campaign was launched in 2015 to remind people of its national significance and encourage support.

Chairman of Sunderland Armed Forces Network, Graham Hall added: “Not only this country but the world owes a historic debt of gratitude to the Merchant Navy, for keeping the supply routes open to the Allies through treacherous seas and dark times.

“Many of those who have served, and continue to serve in the merchant marine, have a significant impact on all our lives, and sometimes their bravery goes unrecognised and unremembered which is why Merchant Navy Day is so important.”

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to confirm their attendance no later than Friday August 24 with the Mayor’s Office on (0191) 561 1330 or mayor@sunderland.gov.uk